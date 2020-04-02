1  of  47
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Barton Community College Butler Community College May Commencement Exercises cancelled Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Church of the Brethren - Garden City DCF Service Centers close until further notice, key services to continue Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Eastminster Church - Wichita Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Eric Fisher Academy Closing Temporarily Amid COVID-19 Concerns Finney County offices closed to public: Garden City Administrative Center Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend American Legion Post 180 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Great Bend St. John's Episcopal Church Haysville Activity Center Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church Hutchinson Zoo Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo in Garden City Mark Arts Pathway Church Planet Fitness - All locations Resurrection Lutheran Church in Haysville Salina First Church of the Nazarene Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Women, Infant & Children (WIC) The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester West Link Church of Christ Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Symphony Wichita The Tutoring Center Wichita Westlink Church of Christ Winfield First Presbyterian Church
Safer-at-home order debate divides Tennessee governor, group of doctors

by: Chris Bundgaard

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A virtual debate is intensifying between a large group of Tennessee doctors and Governor Bill Lee over his “safer at home” order responding to COVID-19.

During a brief webinar Wednesday, doctors from the front lines of the coronavirus fight appeared on digital screens to send a message to the governor.

“Governor Lee, your medical community in Tennessee is not divided,” said the group’s spokesperson Dr. Tufik Assad.

The doctors wanted to show their belief that a stronger stay at home order from Governor Lee, except leaving for essentials, is needed in Tennessee.

The group’s words were a response to words from the governor Tuesday.

“There are certainly medical providers who have opinions widely differing than the others and there is a lack of evidence about what decisions actually produce results,” said Lee during his daily afternoon briefing on state’s response to COVID-19.

“Despite all the suggesting, all the urging, data shows that this problem is only getting worse,” countered Dr. Assad. “The death rate and case count are where many of us said it would be when over 2-thousand Tennessee doctors first began pleading with you to act ten days ago.”

On Tuesday, the head of Vanderbilt’s Infectious Disease Division hoped the governor would do more than “strongly urge” Tennesseans to stay at home.

“To put in ways to enforce or mandate sheltering in place or staying at home and not congregating in groups and staying off of playgrounds and preventing large religious groups from getting together and things like that,” said Dr. Aronoff.

The governor maintains that Tennesseans are staying at home or apart without being ordered to do so.

Aaron Nolan

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV.

