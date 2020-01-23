See baby’s hilarious reaction to first taste of ice cream

It may be freezing outside, but one baby’s reaction to her first taste of ice cream is warming hearts. For 9-month-old Blakely, a frigid day marked her first time trying ice cream, and her hilarious reaction to the dessert has quickly gone viral.

In the video, which was shared on TikTok before making the rounds on other social media accounts, the baby can be seen taking a few messy bites of a Baskin-Robbins cone before grabbing at the ice cream with both hands as her laughing parents urge her to let go.

