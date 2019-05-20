Significant tornado outbreak likely in TX, OK

TEXAS-OKLAHOMA – Long-track, fast-moving, and intense tornadoes will be possible today across parts of Texas & Oklahoma.

The NOAA NWS Storm Prediction Center (SPC) says large hail and damaging winds are also a concern.

Today’s a day to plan ahead, the SPC advises and reminds people in the two states to have multiple ways to receive weather information.

You can find the latest Storm Prediction Center forecasts here: https://www.spc.noaa.gov

You can find more local forecasts — including warning information — by clicking on your location on the map at this page: https://www.weather.gov

