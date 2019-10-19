Smashing pumpkins: Oregon Zoo pachyderms go to work

Newsfeed Now

It's an annual tradition

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Elephants at the Oregon Zoo had a very happy Friday as they participated in the annual tradition of Squishing the Squash.

The elephants squished, stomped and munched on some of the Portland area’s largest pumpkins. One of the pumpkins was 800 pounds, and the other was 600 pounds.

They were provided by Pacific Giant Vegetable Growers Club members Larry and Christy Nelson of Albany.

The Zoo said activities such as smashing pumpkins help keep the animals mentally and physically stimulated.

Elephants smash pumpkins at the Oregon Zoo, October 18, 2019 (KOIN)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

Trending Stories

Aaron Nolan

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.