Song written by artists makes impact in Kansas courtroom Video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - A song about child abuse written by Wichita artists made a big impact in the courtroom during the murder sentencing of Miranda Miller, the mother of 3-year-old Evan Brewer, whose body was found encased in concrete.

Lyrical Miracle, 3Hunit and Awari J are all Wichita hip hop and R&B artists.

They were watching coverage of the murder of a Wichita child and said they knew at that moment, they needed to write a song to raise awareness for child abuse victims.

The song titled "Keep You Safe" was played in the courtroom during the sentencing of Miller.

Copyright by KSNW - All rights reserved Evan Brewer (KSN Photo)

The Brewer family gave their victim impact statements to the judge, and then, they played the song for everyone in the courtroom to hear.

It brought tears to the eyes of nearly everyone.

"If this could change one person's way of thinking or if it could just touch somebody's soul, then that's what we're aiming after," said Lyrical Miracle.

It's a topic all three of the artists hold close to them.

"It needed to be spoken on, so just watching everyone else get emotional, I didn't think it would do that," said 3Hunit.

The three are all fathers and said the lyrics came easy for them.

"I kind of thought about what a child that's in need and what I would say to them if they were in danger," said Awari J. "I didn't wanna take on this as just a message, but as I'm here for you."

The song was meant to raise awareness, but the trio never knew their song would be played in a courtroom by one of the victim's family.

"I've listened to that song so many times since the first time I received it at work," said Cheryl Brewer, Evan Brewer's aunt.

The song ends in a prayer, which is something that touched the entire courtroom.

"When the prayer started, it was like we were looking and heads were bowing," said Carol Brewer, Evan Brewer's aunt.

"That was amazing," said Cheryl.

The Brewer family was finally able to meet the men behind the song for the first time on Sunday.

"It's unreal," said the three artists.

The family of Evan Brewer said they feel like part of them is inside the music. They know Evan's legacy will live on forever, but they're also thankful the song was one of the last things Miranda Miller heard from them.

"You're going to constantly be reminded whether it be through a song, whether it be through the families, whether it be through you sitting in prison for the rest of your life or a memory of you murdering them," said Carol. "You will always remember this."

Lyrical Miracle, 3Hunit and Awari J said they are all working on other music to raise awareness for different topics.

3Hunit is currently working on a song about violence and racism.

The Brewer family continues to fight for child abuse victims, even creating foundations to help the victims and their families.

To see the full video of the song, click here or below.