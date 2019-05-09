Storm damage in Central Arkansas

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – A suspected tornado has damaged an apartment complex in Central Arkansas, displacing 50 to 70 people, authorities say.

First responders in Pine Bluff were called in Wednesday evening to rescue people from an apartment building off of Idaho Street.

Authorities reported extensive damage, including a roof blown off and one person trapped inside.

At least four people from the Myranda Place Apartments were hurt, according to an ambulance service.

We’re told their conditions ranged from minor to serious.

People who live in the Myranda Place Apartments say the storm came so fast, they didn’t have a lot of time to react.

There was also a report of a tree on a house in the area.

Shelter for the displaced was made available at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

Forty to 50 people were taking shelter there, officials say.

The Salvation Army and American Red Cross are providing aid.

If you need assistance, call the MECA Non-Emergency number at 870-541-5300.