Live Now
Watch Good Day Kansas
Closings and Delays
Centre - USD 397

Storm damage reported across South/Central Louisiana

Newsfeed Now
Posted: / Updated:

Note: This is a developing story. Check back for more information as it becomes available.

St. Landry Parish:

BEAUREGARD PARISH: Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s officials said they have received numerous reports of tornado damage, especially in the eastern and northeastern portions of the parish. Cars, structures and roads have all seen wind damage. No injuries have been reported.

RAPIDES PARISH: From our partner KALB’s Facebook:

  • CREDIT: KALB Facebook
  • CREDIT: KALB Facebook
  • CREDIT: KALB Facebook
  • CREDIT: KALB Facebook
  • CREDIT: KALB Facebook
  • CREDIT: KALB Facebook
  • CREDIT: KALB Facebook
  • CREDIT: KALB Facebook
  • CREDIT: KALB Facebook
  • CREDIT: KALB Facebook
  • CREDIT: KALB Facebook
(function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = “//connect.facebook.net/en_US/all.js#xfbml=1”; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));
Post by Pineville Police Department, Louisiana.
(Alexandria, Crystal Fontanez/Facebook)

VERNON PARISH: These pictures are from the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook.

Severe weather sweeps across the South:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

Trending Stories

Aaron Nolan

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.