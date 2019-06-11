Tribute to Louisiana music icon ‘Lil Buck’ Sinegal

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Legendary blues musician Paul “Lil Buck” Sinegal of Lafayette, has died. He was 75.

At the monthly Blue Monday Jam Session, musicians honored the local music icon.

Lil Buck Sinegal was known for his talents in blues and zydeco music.

The famed guitarist played stages throughout Acadiana and the state.

At the Blue Monday Jam session, musicians and fans honored the life of one of the area’s most cherished musicians.

“It’s a very sad day for us. He was like a grandfather to me. He was a mischievous guy, always made people laugh, and he’s going to be missed for sure,” said Sami Parbhoo, one of the co-founders of Blue Monday.

Sinegal was an icon who played with a long list of music legends from Clifton Chenier and Buckwheat Zydeco, Wynton Marsalis and Paul Simon, to Lazy Lester and Slim Harpo.

Mark Wiltz knew Lil Buck for over 35 years.

“Traveled all over (with him). Been in his company every day. I just lost one hell of a best friend,” said Wiltz.

“I did two drawings of Lil Buck. Went to many, many of his events,” said Jean Rosen, a local artist.

Sinegal was inducted into the Louisiana Blues Hall of Fame in 1999.

People are remembering him not only for his incredible talent and personality, but the impact he’s had on younger musicians in the area.

“Lil Buck is an influence on everyone he plays with. Everyone he plays with — they’ve all played with him and everyone tells you the same story, they wanted to learn because they heard Lil Buck playing. Lil Buck was such an inspiration to everything that is blues in Lafayette,” said young musician Pablo Pellerin.

Proceeds from the Blue Monday concerts go directly to provide services to aging and retired musicians in the Acadiana area.

“That’s why Blue Monday Mission is so important. Because we shouldn’t wait until after our local living legends pass, to then start figuring out what we should do to celebrate. We should be honoring and respect them while they’re here,” said John Williams, a co-founder of Blue Monday.

And in this ‘Local Music Spotlight from 2017, KLFY’s Gerald Gruenig interviewed Lil Buck:

Gerald: “Music for you your entire life?”

Lil Buck: “My entire life!”

Gerald: “So you’re living the dream?”

Lil Buck: “I’m not living the dream, I’m making the dream.”

Sinegal was an avid performer in the Blue Monday jam sessions.

He understood its importance in the lives of so many struggling musicians throughout Acadiana, as well as keeping the local music scene alive and well in the area.

Funeral services have not yet been announced.