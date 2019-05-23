Two little girls called heroes after serious accident

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Two little girls are being hailed heroes after a serious accident in George County. The 6- and 7-year-olds were able to flag down help after being ejected from the truck.

There were two adults and four children in the vehicle when family members say Jarrad Brown’s tires and steering locked up and he crashed off the side of Highway 613. Breanna and Braylon were thrown out of the truck. When the girls regained consciousness, they were able to walk up the road despite their injuries to get help.

“If they wouldn’t have done that, there’s no telling what could have happened,” said Breann’s mom Amanda Odom.

Braylon broke her arm and leg. Breanna had to get 13 staples in her head. Braylon’s dad is the only one still recovering at University Hospital.

After the accident, Breanna gave the woman who stopped to help her mother’s phone number to let her know about the accident. Odom hopes their story can serve as a learning lesson for other parents.

“Teach your kids your phone number, address, names, everything because you never know when something like this could happen,” said Odom.

Family members have set up a GoFundMe account to help with Jarrad Brown’s medical bills.