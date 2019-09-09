1  of  2
Closings and Delays
Oakley - USD 274 Oberlin - USD 294

University of Tennessee selling T-shirt with FL boy’s original, homemade design that sparked Vol Nation support

Newsfeed Now

by: WATE 6 staff

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A boy in Florida who not only inspired Vol Nation to rally support after his teacher posted about his being bullied for his homemade Vols shirt – has now inspired an actual T-shirt based on his original design.

RELATED: ‘The envy of the school’: Young fan gets Volunteer Proud Pack after homemade shirt goes viral

Elementary school teacher in Tallahassee, Fla., Laura Synder, posted a photo of a student’s homemade Vols shirt with a story about his creativity; and how he was bullied for making a homemade shirt with a hand-drawn UT logo on a piece of paper, taped to his orange-colored shirt for the school’s College Colors Week.

The post went viral, prompting Vol Nation to step in and give the boy a gift he’ll likely always remember – a Volunteer Proud Pack, full of Vols gear galore.

Snyder told WATE 6 On Your Side Friday that he was thrilled.

“My student was so excited to get the UT care package today!  He wore his jersey, hat, and a big smile all day!”

The shirt, which has a screen print of his original scribble, can currently be pre-ordered for a late September delivery.

A portion of the proceeds from the shirt sales will go toward Stomp Out Bullying.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

Trending Stories

Aaron Nolan

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.