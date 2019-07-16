VIDEO: Human chain helps rescue swimmer in Gulf

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) – Remarkable video shot by Kassie Strickland and Carrie Strickland shows us what happened in Panama City Beach Sunday. The video shows a human chain forming in order to help rescue swimmers in distress. Eventually, as seen in the video, a swimmer is brought to shore and a sheriff’s deputy jumps into action. We’re unsure of the swimmer’s condition.
