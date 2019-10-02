1  of  2
Breaking News
Person drowns at Sedgwick County Park Dodge City Diocese releases list of accused priests
1  of  2
Closings and Delays
Hodgeman County - USD 227 Sublette - USD 374

Video: Louisiana football team surprises coach with new car

Newsfeed Now
Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Football players at Lafayette Christian Academy got together this afternoon to surprise their Assistant Football Coach in a big way.

A go-fund me account to raise money for Coach Skip Babineaux, who is known for going above and beyond to develop players not just into athletes, but men on and off the field, was set up by two of the team’s players.

Babineaux’s current vehicle was in need of repairs, so the players thought of a plan to show their gratitude.

Over the past four weeks, over $12k was raised to purchase the new vehicle.

“I just want to thank everybody for helping me get this or whoever got it. I appreciate it. Man, it’s just been hard and it’s been long but I appreciate everybody that ever did something for me .”

Members of the LCA community say Babineaux would often drive players to and from practice and football games without hesitation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

Trending Stories

Aaron Nolan

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.