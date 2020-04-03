1  of  46
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Barton Community College Butler Community College May Commencement Exercises cancelled Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Church of the Brethren - Garden City DCF Service Centers close until further notice, key services to continue Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Eastminster Church - Wichita Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Eric Fisher Academy Closing Temporarily Amid COVID-19 Concerns Finney County offices closed to public: Garden City Administrative Center Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend American Legion Post 180 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Haysville Activity Center Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church Hutchinson Zoo Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo in Garden City Mark Arts Pathway Church Planet Fitness - All locations Resurrection Lutheran Church in Haysville Salina First Church of the Nazarene Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Women, Infant & Children (WIC) The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester West Link Church of Christ Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Symphony Wichita The Tutoring Center Wichita Westlink Church of Christ Winfield First Presbyterian Church
Newsfeed Now

VIRAL: Father/Son Duo Build ‘Social Distance’ Circle

Newsfeed Now
Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WGNO) – A local father/son duo have gone viral on TIKTOK after building a ‘Social Distancing’ circle and documenting the entire process.

I’m sure you are wondering what that is?

“It’s a 6 foot social distance circle. 12 foot diameter, comprised of a lot of pipes and a tarp. We stood in the middle and around it was everybody on the outside, basically.” Said IMPATMAN.

It was 2 days after school was released due to COVID-19, that IMPATMAN, decided he was bored and needed a project to do with his dad.

As coronavirus cases in Louisiana were growing, IMPATMAN and his dad, UNCLEBUBBLEGUM, wanted to highlight the importance of Social Distancing.

“After we spent hours building, we took it to Lafreniere Park. Actually, one of the pipes hit me in the face. It flew up like a kite or big sail! But, you learn from trial and error.” Said UNCLEBUBBLEGUM.

“Yea there were a few confused people.’ Laughed IMPATMAN.

“Some of them thought we were flying a kite. A big kite. Others thought it was a trampoline! I think the park ranger came by and said hey, you can’t have any inflatables.”

To watch the viral TIKTOK video, click here

Follow @IMPATMAN

Follow @UNCLEBUBBLEGUM

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

Aaron Nolan

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

Trending Stories

Trending Stories

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

Trending Stories

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.