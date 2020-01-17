Newton animal shelter seeking funds for overdue upgrade

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – Caring Hands Humane Society in Newton sees 30 dogs and 60 cats on an average winter day. During the summers, they might see up to 150 cats in a single day.

The shelter serves as the hub for missing, abandoned and injured animals in the greater Newton area. While standards for animal care have been upgraded, the shelter has not.

“A room that’s always full of dogs needs redone every couple of years not every 40 years,” outreach coordinator Lauren Kingsley tells KSN news.

Kingsley says the shelter has not been upgraded since the 1980s.

The drainage system in the large dog room and the chain link fence that separates the kennels pose hazards to the animals.

“They’re not very sanitary. We have a shared drainage system that runs through our kennels, so when they’re rinsing out all of their, what dogs do, in the morning, it’s going through all the kennels and there’s no way of stopping that,” Kingsley said.

A parvo outbreak killed four dogs at Caring Hands in 2019. Staff and volunteers are adamant about making changes to ensure nothing similar happens again.

The shelter needs an estimated $60,000 upgrade.

An upcoming “Wine Fur Paws” gala at Grace Hill Winery is hoping to raise $15,000. An anonymous donor has promised to match funds raised 2:1.

Tickets can be purchased here.

The gala will include a live auction, a raffle for original paintings by Caring Hands dogs and cats, and a wine pull. KSN’s Carly Willis will serve as the emcee for the gala.