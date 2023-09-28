NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Newton City Commission approved an agreement with the Kansas Department of Transportation for the reconstruction of the I-135 and 36th Street interchange.

The interchange was originally scheduled for reconstruction in 2014 as part of KDOT’s T-Works program but was postponed until the bridge needed to be replaced or industrial growth necessitated expansion.

The project will include a new three-lane bridge with shoulders, guardrails, a sidewalk on the north side of the bridge, updated lighting, improved drainage, highway signing, new pavement and pavement markings. Construction will be phased so that construction of the new bridge and ramps will be completed before the existing structure is removed.

As part of the agreement, the City will pay for the sidewalk and some aesthetic improvements to the bridge, including lighting and stone-like stamping of the pier columns. The City’s share is about $319,000 of the total $20 million-$25 million project.

The bid letting will be scheduled for early next year, with construction to follow.