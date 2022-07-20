Front view from a book hall in a library. Through this image we can find things about education, study, school, science and much more.

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Newton Public Library Foundation (NPLF) has received a donation of $300,000 to go towards the construction of a new Newton Public Library.

The donation comes from The Sunderland Foundation out of Overland Park. It will go to the Where Community Connects Campaign, which has a goal of $2.7 million. The donation pushes the campaign over the $2.2 million mark.

“We are grateful for the generosity of the Sunderland Foundation to this campaign and our community,” Angela Becker, NPLF board president and campaign co-chair, said in a news release. “Their gift will have a positive impact on the library and Newton for generations to come.”

The Sunderland Foundation focuses on brick-and-mortar projects, helping to fund the construction, design, and renovations of nonprofit facilities. The gift is the second out-of-county donation from the foundation.

The Where Community Connects Campaign has reached the 80% mark of its goal, with a deadline of Fall 2022.

