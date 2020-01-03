Newton man charged in New Year’s Eve murder

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Harvey County Attorney has charged a man in a New Year’s Eve murder.

Newton police arrested Andrew Martinez that night. He is now charged with first-degree murder for the death of Robert Flores. Sr.

Martinez is also charged him with domestic battery and two simple battery counts on behalf of two children.

He is being held on a $500,000 bond.

