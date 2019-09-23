Newton school board to discuss changing name of Lindley Hall

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – A topic of discussion scheduled for tonight’s Newton Public School’s board of education meeting is changing the name of Lindley Hall, the gymnasium at Santa Fe Middle School.

The building is named after long-time Newton High basketball coach and school principal, Frank Lindley who is a member of the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame.

According to information collected in the Harvey County Historical Museum archives, Lindley had pro-segregation views. An archived yearbook photo from the 1945 Railroader pictures the colored team and the white team.

Lindley died in 1968.

The USD 373 school board meeting is scheduled to begin at 7pm.

