HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – School district leaders in Harvey County voted in approval of a motion to close the Walton Rural Life Center School Monday night. This is the second time the Newton Board of Education USD 373 has voted to close the school.

After three hours of heartfelt feedback from dozens of community members and a last-minute push from some board members to postpone making this decision at least for another year, a 4-3 vote sealed the deal, closing the school for good.

Tensions were high for parents, teachers and community leaders speaking out against the USD 373 school board’s push to close Walton.

“If you’re trying to get the kids out of [USD] 373, you’re doing a very good job,” said one concerned parent.

Barry Wentz, the Mayor of Walton, told the school board that closing the school now could further erode community trust.

“What I’m specifically asking this board to consider tonight is to delay this hard decision by one year, to explore what other options are available, or if outside funding can be found,” said Mayor Wentz.

Several school board members say decreased enrollment has contributed to a sharp decrease in revenue.

Documents show enrollment at Walton dropped from 209 in 2015 to 132 this year. At the same time, the district lost about $853,000 in state aide.

Board members also argued that keeping Walton open hinders the district’s ability to stay competitive. The current base salary for Newton Public Schools is $40,250. In nearby Mulvane and Valley Center, that number is above $46,000.

Still, parents like Ian Long, whose son attends Walton, say they’re concerned the nationally-recognized program cannot be easily replicated.

“You’re shutting the doors on a program that is unique, unlike anything else in our district, unlike anything else that I’ve ever seen, and I think that we should give it the opportunity to continue to flourish and help the students that are there,” said Long.

Walton Rural Life Center will close at the end of this school year. The 132 students will be divided among the district’s other elementary schools. However, many parents with kids there say they plan on taking their children elsewhere.