“Nine is better than none”: Family of 4-year-old boy who was shot react to prison sentencing

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A sentencing brought out emotion for the family of a 4-year-old boy who was shot nearly a year ago.

Friday, a judge told Tylin Atkinson that he will spend nearly nine years in prison.

Atkinson pleaded guilty to criminal discharge of a firearm and aggravated assault. October of 2018, Atkinson fired two shots at an SUV in what police called a road rage shooting.

One of those bullets hit 4-year-old Andres Atkinson. It damaged his liver and kidney, fractured a rib, and broke a vertebrae. Ultimately, leaving him in the hospital for 21 days.

Before Atkinson’s sentencing he read a letter where he apologized to the Arambula family.

Andres’ parents say while they are content with the sentencing, the letter he read doesn’t mean anything to them.

“He did apologize but that is something that my son is never going to forget. He is always going to remember that you know. I don’t accept his apology and I never will”, said Angelo Arambula, Andres’ father.

Even listening to the letter was difficult for Andes’ mom, “It’s just too painful for me. Yeah he apologized but I can’t forgive”, said Lucero Arambula.

The family says that Andres is doing well now. He is back in school and playing soccer. However, he occasionally will have flashbacks of the shooting.