No emergency housing options for those living on the streets in Hays

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW)-Homelessness isn’t always something you think of outside of larger urban areas, but many Kansas communities do have people living on the streets, without a lot of options.

“I feel sorry for anybody that’s going to be homeless,” said Wolf Furniture owner Preston Wolf.

A man that has been living behind Wolf Furniture in Hays has been told by city officials that he has to leave.

The owner said all he wanted to do was help a guy out in a tough situation.

Preston Wolf said he cares for the man who has been living outside his business.

“I think me, you, or anybody with a drop of a pin can be homeless, just some bad luck, and everybody could be in the same shape James is actually in and everybody ought to try to help everybody, instead of kicking them around like a piece of trash, because we’re all in this thing together,” said Wolf.

He’s relieved that the community has come together to donate a trailer, taxi and meal stipends, and other necessities for the man, but there are no emergency housing options for others living on the streets.

“Being right on 1-70 can be an issue too, because people come off of the road and hope that they can find a shelter or services and we’re able to help them with some things, but not with that,” said First Call For Help Executive Director, Linda Mills.

Hays has a housing program for veterans and low-income apartments, but Mills said it can take several months to get housing set up for those in need.

First Call For Help provides transportation to Salina to find emergency housing and are also working to build an area for a transitional housing program, but they lack funding.

“That’s the first way we are trying to address that and we hope that once this is up and going and we can raise additional funds for expansion, that we’ll be able to offer more housing,” said Mills.

“I hope everybody in Hays can find a place to live and can have a roof over their house, instead of worrying about people being sent down the road for 25 dollars,” said Wolf.

Mill said if First Call For Health is given more funding, they would build an emergency housing area, so no one would be in this situation.

If you would like to donate, click here or you can send checks to 607 E 13th street, Hays 67601.