No fans could mean fewer funds for school activities

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)-For right now, all sports are allowed no matter the risk. However, fans are not allowed in the stands, which means less money coming into the schools for programs.

Wichita Heights High School Booster Club said it will be a challenge when trying to raise funds for the kids.

“No spectators or fans being allowed, that completely cuts a major amount of fundraising for the school year,” said booster club president Brenda Cly.

The money from concessions and entry fees goes toward things like uniforms, training equipment, or lowered fees for students to play.

“Basically, whatever the coach needs, where there may be a shortage that maybe that the budget does not meet, that’s when the boosters come in and help provide,” said Cly.

She said it could add to the cost of student fees or not give coaches enough to buy unexpected items for the year. USD 259 said it’s looking at ways to adjust the budget later in the year.

“That’s something that we’ll also have to deal with right now, the main focus is that we’re allowing the activities so the students who wanted to play are being able to play,” said Wichita Public School Susan Arensman.

Both USD 259 and the Booster Club said they are happy to see the kids play, and while it may be difficult to adjust, they will find ways to raise money virtually.

“We just have to work with what they give us and see what we can come up with,” said Cly.

One way the booster club is looking to adapt is having fans pay for either posters or cutouts as a way to raise money for the kids while also showing support.

