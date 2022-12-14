WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Fire Department responded to a 2-alarm house fire Wednesday morning in the 1400 block of West University Street.

Officials report that they were dispatched to a reported house fire at 5:31 a.m. Wednesday. Crews reported arriving at a 2.5-story home with heavy smoke coming from the roof.

Crews found smoke throughout the home and the fire was upgraded to a 2-alarm fire due to the size of the home and the possibility of people being trapped inside.

The fire began on the second floor of a two-story house and then spread to the attic.

No one was home at the time of the fire. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.