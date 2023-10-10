WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The life of an army veteran was honored in a special way Tuesday morning.

Robert Williams Stephens Jr. passed away while an inpatient at Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center. Staff discovered the veteran had no next of kin.

The medical center partnered with the Wulf-Ast Mortuary in Garden Plain, the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, American Legion Riders, and VFW Riders to give Stephens one last salute.

“He served our country well, and we want to serve him well for his last steps to Winfield,” said Paul Edmiston, funeral director at Wulf-Ast Mortuary.

Dozens gathered for the special send-off, which is part of the VA’s Final Mile Program. It is used to establish a protocol for veterans with no known family.

“It’s overwhelming to see the community, to see the VA staff come out. Whether we are veterans or not, all of us are very honored to be here to honor this veteran,” said Jeff Herndon, public affairs officer for the Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center.

Dozens gather for the special send off of Robert Williams Stephens Jr., who passed away while an inpatient at Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center (KSN Photo)

The program ensured respect and recognition of Stephen’s service in life and death.

“For somebody that doesn’t have anyone to take care of him, we’re taking care of him. The community is caring,” said Edmiston.

Stephens enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1973 and spent two years, 11 months, and 27 days in the service. The majority of that time was spent overseas with the U.S. Army Europe. He was honorably discharged in 1976. Stephens was awarded a National Defense Service Medal and was rated as a Marksman with the M16 rifle.

This was the first Final Mile practice done by the Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center.