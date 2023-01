WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — According to the Wichita Fire Department, no one was hurt after a fire damaged a home in south Wichita Saturday.

It happened in the 4,700 block of S. Hydraulic around 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

WFD crews said smoke was coming from the home when they arrived, but were able to quickly put the fire out.

According to WFD, no one was hurt and the cause of the fire has not been determined.