Non-emergency line available in Sedgwick County on New Year’s Eve

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County says the non-emergency line will be available for the New Year’s holiday.

The non-emergency phone line, 316-290-1011, will be available during the following hours: 9 p.m. Dec. 31, to 1 a.m. Jan. 1.

Emergency services are available by dialing or texting 911.

The non-emergency line functions as an alternative to 911 and is meant to receive calls for non-emergency nuisances that do not pose a threat to life or property; examples include complaints pertaining to parties, excessive noise, or fireworks.

The non-emergency line was established to prevent an influx of nuisance calls that can block emergency calls from reaching a call taker; the non-emergency line is activated during times of historically high call volumes and as otherwise needed.

If someone calls 911 with a non-emergency, they will be transferred to the non-emergency line.

