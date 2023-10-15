WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A nonprofit in Herington is expanding its services after the town’s only hospital closed, leaving dozens without jobs.



Family Resource Exchange‘s services are normally restricted to low income families. Now, the only thing people need to access help from the organization is an identification card and proof they’ve lost their jobs.

The organization’s decision comes after the shuttering of Herington Hospital.

“There wasn’t an official announcement,” said Pamela Dalton, Family Resource Exchange Vice President. “People were going to their regular appointments and told they wont be having any more appointments.”

The services Family Resource Exchange provides are usually reserved for those who have proof of low income, according to Dalton. However, the organization is adapting to the new challenges Herington is facing.

“We operate under the assumption that any family can have an emergency at any time,” Dalton said.

The nonprofit has a food pantry, freezer and stocks household items like diapers and kitchen utensils.

It can also help cover rent, mortgage payments and doctors’ appointments for those who have been laid off.

Funding for the organization comes from sales made at the thrift store located in the same building as the food bank.

Because Family Resource Exchange doesn’t use government funding, board members have more freedom to decide who they will provide aid to.

“If you’re having a hard time, we want to be there for you,” Dalton said. “As you get strengthened, so does our community.”

Job and healthcare loss in Herington can also impact surrounding communities, according to Dalton.

“All these little towns depend on us, all of them,” Dalton said. “If we stumble, it’s a big blow to them.”