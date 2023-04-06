WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — For 10 years, League 42 has provided urban children with the opportunity to succeed in sports.

But the organization also wanted to impact kids off the baseball field. After a long journey, the league is finally able to do that with its newly created Lesley Rudd Learning Center.

“It was about a five-year process, and it was an ordeal, but we persevered and made it happen,” said League 42 Executive Director and founder Bob Lutz. “We can do a whole lot of things we’ve only dreamed and talked about doing. So, making better baseball players is certainly amongst that, but making better people and kids who understand that they have a future and that they should pursue it.”

The facility consists of an indoor baseball facility, a lounge, offices, and a learning lab. While the baseball facility is still being renovated, the kids are already attending the K-8 after-school program.

“This is our second full week, and we’ve had kids show up. We’ve got the Leslie Rudd scholars from Wichita State that are our tutors, and it’s been running very smoothly,” said League 42 Director of Education Steve Clark.

“It’s been really fulfilling to me because I feel like we’re able to make an impact on these kids, not only by their education but also their personal lives,” said academic coach Gilberto Aguilera. “I feel like I’m able to make a connection with them.”

Lutz says there are many resources the organization is now looking to provide the kids. Some future plans include financial literacy classes, a program with cops and kids, and a passion project where people talk to the children about the importance of having a passion.

“Bob and League 42 do a lot for the community and the kids,” said League 42 Coach Jim Johnson. “The educational services and all the that things League 42 does, it’s important to bring that to the community.”

In addition to the Learning Center, Lutz says the League also has a new field in Fidelity Bank Field for the upcoming season. The 44 teams are well-prepared to hit the diamond on April 17.