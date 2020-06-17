Noose Road sparks debate and is creating change

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) -Noose road in Hays has sparked a debate and one homeowner who lives there said it was time for it to go since the moment it arrived.

“It was right then and it wasn’t right now,” said homeowner John T. Bird.

Noose road is an area that carries a grim piece of history.

“It was emblematic of a terrible event,” he said.

That event is what historians said was the lynching of three black soldiers in 1869.

Historian Jim Leiker said the road goes over what is known as ‘Hangman’s Creek.” The three soldiers were accused of a crime but never given their proper due process.

Bird said it isn’t a very welcoming name.

“How terrible it is to have to tell people that you live on a road named that that is, that it triggers all kinds of bad thoughts in people’s minds,” said Bird.

After recent social media outcry, officials brought it to the commissioner’s attention.

“It was brought to our attention that the discussion was out there that hey, we need to look at changing this road name,” said Ellis County Interim Administrator Darin Myers. “That’s not a good part of our history, nothing to be proud of and we need to just be proactive and get it changed to something appropriate.”

Bird said he’s proud to see change.

“I hope other people will not be afraid to speak out when they see injustice and I hope that we all continue to support the rule of law in this country,” he said.

The decision to change the name will be official once the resolution is approved on June 22nd. The new name is expected to be Rome Rd. after a historic settlement.