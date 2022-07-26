WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita is getting a Nordstrom Rack Store next spring. Nordstrom plans to open the store in Bradley Fair at 21st and Rock Road.

“We’re excited to open our first Rack location in the Wichita market,” said Carl Jenkins, senior vice president of Nordstrom Rack Stores. “We invite our new customers to visit us often in our convenient new location and look forward to serving the Wichita community alongside a vibrant collection of nearby businesses.”

The 28,000-square-foot store will be on the south side of Bradley Fair, neighboring Trader Joe’s and Pedego.

“Nordstrom Rack is a retailer that has often been requested by our shoppers, and we are excited to fill that want,” Abbey Way, Bradley Fair general manager, said. “Along with their broad selection of many desired brands, Nordstrom Rack will bring a great energy to the south end of the property.”

According to Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack offers customers “up to 70% off on-trend apparel, accessories, beauty, home and shoes from many of the top brands sold at Nordstrom stores, as well as core services like online order pickup for Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com, easy returns and alterations at select stores.”