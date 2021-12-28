North Newton police officer dies from COVID

NORTH NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — A police officer with the North Newton Police Department died on Tuesday from complications related to COVID-19, the city’s Facebook page posted.

46-year-old Brian Rousseau had been with the department since 2018, after a nearly 18-year tenure with the Newton Police Department.

“Brian was very dedicated to the profession. He was the kind of officer that if things went bad, you would want him beside you,” North Newton Police Chief Randy Jordan said. “He was a joy to be around in the office — a great sense of humor and a genuine love for life. We lost a terrific officer and a terrific person today.”

Along with his police service, Rousseau was an advocate for mental health for first responders. After a battle with PTSD led him to Warriors’ Ascent, a holistic program, Rousseau wanted to see those in the profession “get the help they need.”

Rousseau leaves behind a wife and two children. Funeral arrangements are pending.