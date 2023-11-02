WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Wichita plans to open a temporary winter shelter in the coming weeks near 21st Street and Grove Street.

HumanKind Ministries says it will hold 250 unhoused people at the new location, but not everybody in the community is thrilled about the decision. Local business operators and homeowners want the homeless to get help, but they share similar concerns that the shelter may negatively impact people already living there.

Janeka Jones just purchased property in the neighborhood and questioned the location choice of Wichita’s temporary winter housing solution.

“How do you bring a homeless shelter next to a girls and boys club? We have to protect both. We have to protect our homeless as well as we have to protect our kids, so you’re putting them right there beside each other. I don’t understand that,” Jones said.

She says opening the shelter there can bring stress for people already struggling nearby.

“We have to revitalize. We have to get 21st – we have to get that area looking better. We’ve got to get people jobs, and so I’m just not understanding how this was a good decision,” Jones said.

Also, near 21st and Grove, Mr. MC’s Market is owned by Quantin McIntosh and his family. He believes the shelter opening in their community can work.

“Anytime we can do anything to help the homeless, we’re for it,” McIntosh said.

He wants the city to take steps to make sure harm isn’t done to their community.

“I’ve seen when we give out food downtown, in front of Open Door and other places like that, there’s tons of trash everywhere, no trash cans,” McIntosh said.

Many in the community near 21st and Grove say they found out about the shelter Thursday when the city announced it. They wonder why they weren’t part of the conversation earlier.

The Sedgwick County Commission is meeting Friday to discuss logistics like funding, transportation and long-term plans.