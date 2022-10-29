PHILLIPS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Phillipsburg man was arrested on Saturday after a standoff in Phillips County, a news release from the Phillips County Sheriff’s Office said.

The release says Friday around 6 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a suspicious subject in the 1200 block of Cable Rd.

Deputies tried to make contact with the man when they arrived. When they approached the door, a gunshot was heard from inside.

No deputies were injured.

Assistance was called and the deputies took cover. Attempts to contact with the man were unsuccessful and multiple gunshots were fired inside the residence.

Deputies did not return fire. The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) was called and multiple troopers responded for assistance.

Roughly seven hours later at 1:15 a.m., the man surrendered without incident.

The man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, criminal damage to property and criminal discharge of a firearm.

He remains in custody with a $70,000 bond.