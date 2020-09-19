Northwest High finds a way to still honor fall senior athletes admist the pandemic

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)-Senior night is a moment seniors have been looking forward to for years.

“It feels good, I am glad to be playing, my family gets to see, so 10 out of 10,” said Northwest football senior Kaleb Coleman.

“It’s always great having everyone at the games and being able to hear them and having them support and motivate,” said Northwest Band Senior Maria Peschka.

It’s a moment parents said honors all the work put in.

“He’s worked his entire life to get here for this season. He was crushed when he knew he wasn’t gonna have a season, now when it got overturned he was so excited and tonight’s gonna be full of emotions,” said Coleman’s mother Erica Miner.

“They kind of lose out on the senior year considering that they’re doing everything virtual so this is really exciting, I think it’s great to get them out here together,” said mother Margie Peschka.

While the stands weren’t packed with fans to cheer or scream the fight song along with the band, Wichita Public Schools allowed each senior to bring two family members to the game.

After a temperature check, they wore masks and stayed distanced.

While senior night is earlier than previous seasons, the sense of normalcy on a Friday night is what these seniors and their parents said they are thankful for.

“Thankful for anything at this point,” said Miner.

“It’s great knowing my family’s gonna be there and I love every single one of them,” said Coleman.