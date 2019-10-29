Northwest Kansas prepares for snow storm

GOODLAND, Kan. (KSNW)- The Goodland community is prepping for the snow and travelers are in a hustle to head east.

“I’m getting east going to Kansas City and just getting out of this weather,” said traveler Matt Rardon.

Travelers like Rardon, who have crossed the Colorado state line said the snow is coming.

“I just came out of Denver and I had to drive about 20 miles an hour, because it was 18 degrees and there was a lot of snow coming in, so I just came out of it,” he said.

The Kansas Department of Transportation won’t be pre-treating the roads but will be prepping to clear the snow, all night long.

“The storm is supposed to move this afternoon, so we’ve got two shifts going and we’ll run 12-hour shifts,” said Goodland KDOT supervisor Tim Micek.

KDOT officials do advise people to avoid driving if at all possible during the storm, so the workers can clear the roads.

“Stay home if you don’t need to be out… let us do our job and keep the roads open for you,” said Micek

We’ll be out here to watch and update you as the storm as it develops.

