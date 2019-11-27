Northwestern Kansas gets hit with half a foot of snow

GOODLAND, Kan. (KSNW) – The snow that has hit Goodland has been coming down in large, thick flurries and after seeing I-70 covered in over three inches of snow, it doesn’t look like drivers will be driving anytime soon.

“I advise anyone not to get on the roads at all,” said trucker Jr. Anderson.

At least a half a foot of snow and intense winds throughout Tuesday have caused I-70 to close from Hays to Denver.

One truck driver had to battle the snow earlier, hoping to head east.

“I left out of Greeley, Colorado and it’s snowing real bad. Roads are very bad, snowplows were running all night,” said Anderson.

Another driver is trying to make it home before thanksgiving.

“I’m stuck here and I still got to unload in Denver and then drive 1000 miles from Denver back home uh, so try to get that done before Thursday,” said trucker Derek Williamson.

Kansas Department of Transportation officials said they are doing their best to get the roads cleared off.

“Sometimes a round will take, you know, 2 to 3 hours sometimes just to get back to town if you can’t see, so just be patient and we’re doing our best,” said KDOT Highway Maintenance Supervisor Tim Micek.

Officials are advising drivers to be patient and stay off the roads until they are cleared.

Check Kandrive.org to get your road updates before you head out the door.

