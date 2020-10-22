‘Not a piece of cake’: The financial impact of COVID-19 on local bakers

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One moment they are canceled, the next, they are back on.

Events have been hit or miss since the pandemic began, and bakers are just trying to make it.

Artistic Cakes and Cameo Cakes are two local bakeries. Both have been making wedding cakes for several decades, but this year, it hasn’t been a piece of cake.

“A lot of people just kind of flooded in saying we need a refund,” said Deana Schulte.

The shutdown left some bakers out to dry.

“Within the first week, we refunded $3,000 right off the bat,” said Vicki Prather.

Those bakers are still in the mix. Baker Vicki Prather and Deana Schulte said they are finally seeing weddings be rescheduled, but it’s with fewer guests planned.

“It’s been a very odd thing because we’re used to doing very large tiers with several hundred people at weddings,” said Cameo Cakes owner Vicki Prather.

“If they were planning on 400 people, now they are only planning 100 and so that then has really affected revenue,” said Artistic Cakes owner Deana Schulze.

Schulze said rescheduled weddings bring challenges into next year’s budget. For those who have paid, that money has been put towards this year’s needs. Come next year, that means there will be a lot of hard work, but the money won’t be there to follow.

“If they had already paid, those revenues are gone and so in that next year we will not be having more money come in from those weddings,” said Schulze.

While it’s not icing on the cake, both bakers remain hopeful the rest of this year, and into the next, will be filled with more celebrations.

“It’s all going to work out one way or another,” said Prather.

Bakers said if you’re planning a wedding, now is the time to start requesting those cakes.

LATEST STORIES: