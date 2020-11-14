Nov. 30: Deadline for USD 259 learning model input

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Nov. 30 is the deadline to decide the learning model for Wichita Public Schools next semester which starts on Jan 25, 2021. Parents have the option to change their student’s learning model for the second semester from one of two options by filling up an application by Nov. 30.

These options are:

On-site/Blended On-Site (as originally planned, if students were allowed back on campus)

My School Remote (as the semester has been since 9/8/2021)

USD 259 stated that this is not a guarantee that students will be allowed to attend on-site in January of 2021. Parents who have more than one student attending Alternative High School or Towne East Learning Center will need to fill out forms for each student.

Families who have students who attend different schools will need to fill out forms that correspond to that particular school.

USD 259 said the deadline to complete the form is Monday, November 30. This allows them time to create schedules in order to maintain social distancing to the best of their ability.

The school district said the ability for students who choose onsite/blended onsite to attend school in person starting January 25, 2021 will be determined by the percentage of COVID-19 cases in the community.

