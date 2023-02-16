SCOTT COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Much-needed moisture has been falling in parts of Kansas. Despite that, the wildfire risk remains. During Wildfire Awareness Week, firefighters recommend preparing your property.

To prepare, fire officials say the key is minimizing the amount of fuel such as long grass and dry leaves, especially close to your house- is the key to having a defense against fire.

Tim Stoecklein is the Scott County Emergency manager. He said to plan your activities accordingly and check the weather for high danger before doing things like mowing or welding.

He also said to keep your gutters and eaves clean to minimize the amount of combustible material.

“A lot of times with a wildfire, the embers of traveling with the wind, it might get into the gutters or into the eaves of the roof, and that’s oftentimes a leading cause for homes to burn,” Stoecklein said.

Stoecklein also recommends keeping the grass mowed short, providing less fuel.

Overall, make sure your property is clean.

“Even underneath your deck and your porch, how often do we clean out the leaves and the grass and tumbleweeds that accumulate under there,” Stoecklein said.

Mike Roosevelt is the fire marshal in Andover and says all those things apply in town as well.

“With all of the natural vegetation, especially this time of year, everything is dormant,” Roosevelt said. “You look around. Your neighbor’s grass is brown. It’s dormant. It’s very lightweight fuel, and it could have a pretty easy ignition.”

When it comes to plants within five feet of your house, consider greener, more fire-resistant plants like annual flowers.

“We want to be really cautious about having plantings that have a lot of dry woodiness to them,” said Roosevelt.

As you move farther away from the house, Roosevelt said, that’s where you can begin to have our tree plantings and larger shrubs, coniferous bushes, and cedars.

Stoeklein added he has seen these steps work over and over throughout the years, saying it is well worth the time because small steps make a big difference.

Roosevelt said Firewise is another good resource.

Stoecklein recommends following your local emergency management on social media as well.