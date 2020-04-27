Nurses speak candidly about condition of NYC hospitals, patients

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two nurses, including one from Newton, are weighing in on the condition of hospitals in New York City as they deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

LaShay Rhodes is a nurse at Newton Medical Center, fulfilling a travel nurse rotation in NYC to help hospitals and staff overwhelmed by the outbreak. Rhodes, along with her travel nurse team leader, Chris Meyers, say that every floor of their undisclosed NYC hospital is overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients.

“There’s no such thing as just normal hospital patients anymore,” Rhodes said.

Rhodes has taken on an administrative role on the assignment, but recalls what it’s been like to be the last human contact some patients have had before passing away due to coronavirus. Families are not allowed at the hospital to avoid the spread of the virus.

Meyers works in a leadership role for the travel nurse team, establishing a makeshift ICU on one floor of the hospital to accomodate all patients.

“The virus is spread from the NICU. they do have babies that are born with this virus. We have women that delivered that have the virus as well. Every floor, every unit, has COVID-19 patients in it. The pace is very demanding,” Meyers said.

Both nurses expressed frustration at misunderstandings about the severity of coronavirus.

“So the generalized public says it’s not as bad as the flu, and it’s just affecting the lungs and it’s just affecting the elderly, and it’s just affecting people who have co-morbidities and problems but we need a voice,” Meyers said.

Meyers gives an example about a loved one taken the ER by ambulance for coughing and shortness of breath, noting that goodbye could be the last time you see your loved one.

