WESKAN, Kan. (KSNW) – According to a damage survey conducted by the National Weather Service (NWS), the tornado that went through the small town of Weskan has been rated an EF-1.
Thursday evening, more than a dozen small tornadoes were reported in northwest Kansas, southwest Nebraska, and eastern Colorado. There were no reports of deaths or injuries.
After assessing the damage, the NWS concluded that “a multi-vortex tornado impacted the town of Weskan, Kansas, causing damage to the Weskan [High] School, numerous trees, and additional damage to properties in the town.“
The results state that the tornado began at 4:45 p.m. and ended four minutes later. It traveled 1.2 miles and had a width of 30 yards.
The tornado was rated an EF-1 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale due to peak winds reaching 110 mph:
|Rating
|Damage
|Peak Wind Speed
|EF-0
|Weak
|65 – 85 mph
|EF-1
|Weak
|86 – 110 mph
|EF-2
|Strong
|111 – 135 mph
|EF-3
|Strong
|136 – 165 mph
|EF-4
|Violent
|166 – 200 mph
|EF-5
|Violent
|>200 mph
In addition to this strain of tornadoes, as many as 10 tornadoes were reported in central Oklahoma, according to The Associated Press.