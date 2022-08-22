WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One Wichita woman is in her third year of battling cancer. On Sunday, people came out to support her.

Karri Wingett was diagnosed with colon cancer back in December 2019. She underwent chemotherapy and was cancer-free in December 2020.

One year later a brain tumor was found and her cancer had moved from her colon to her brain. The tumor was removed, but another tumor was found in July. She had that tumor surgically removed at the beginning of August.

She was able to make it to the fundraiser to see her support system rally around her.

“I just feel like our support system is huge and I feel so honored of all the people that have come to support this,” said Karri Wingett. She added, “It is really hard to see all of this I’ve always been a giver we have always been givers, and to accept this is hard.”

Owner of O’Brien’s Irish Pub, Alicia Leon put on the fundraiser in just three weeks. She said she wanted to do this because Wingett is a longtime customer and friend.

This is the first fundraiser held for Wingett. There was an auction, raffle, and bbq lunch with all funds raised going back to Wingett.

You can learn more about her story and donate here.