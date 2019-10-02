October heat wave breaks records, closes schools

(NBC News) Record high temperatures are scorching much of the eastern half of the country.

Temperatures from the South through the Northeast reached well into the 90’s Wednesday, with some areas 10 to 20 degrees above average.

The temperature in Washington, D.C. broke a record set in 1941.

In Ohio many non-air conditioned schools are closed, and in Charlotte, North Carolina blazing hot temperatures are making it feel like August rather than autumn.



“You’ve got to find a really shady spot, and even then you tend to sweat. It’s not great,” says Charlotte resident Andy Knight.

Record highs in Alabama are intensifying the drought conditions. The Alabama Forestry Commission has declared a statewide fire alert, and wildfires have already burned nearly 3,000 acres over the past week.

“It all adds up to drier soil, drier fuels,” says Matthew Sorrells of the Alabama Forestry Commission.

The temperatures are down right dangerous for seniors.

Home health care services are going door-to-door in Ohio to check on the elderly.

