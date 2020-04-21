Odessa couple “relieved” after finalizing child adoption via Zoom

"We love him unconditionally, and loving him comes very naturally."

ODESSA, Texas (Big 2/Fox 24) – Executive orders have forced businesses to close their doors and organizations to postpone its events. Amid the closures, our courts are no exception. However, thanks to technology and the will of many people, the Story family in Odessa finalized their child adoption on Monday.

“Today it’s official, and nobody can take him away,” said father Jeremy Story. “We’re just ecstatic about it… He’s just a great little child.”

Just like that, a new chapter of the Story family’s saga began. The couple says they had been hoping for a child, even praying to Jeremy’s late mother for a blessing, when baby Christopher came into their lives.

“My mom passed away after surgery. In June, we did a balloon release for her,” explained Jeremy. “On the balloon, we put ‘P.S. if he’s red headed that’ll be great.’ And sure enough, Christopher is red-headed,” added wife Kara Story.

Within three weeks of their plea to heaven, they began their journey to adoption.

“My grandmother had to take custody of him at birth at the hospital. She raised him until September when he was 17 months old. That is when we started fostering him,” said Jeremy.

The road to adoption was not always easy, and along the way, life threw curveballs.

“When COVID hit, that’s when it became real stressful,” explained Kara. “And then we got a call one day that we’re going to be able to do it over Zoom.”

After seven months of waiting, the couple says they are relieved.

“It just makes you very emotional. You know, just all the love you feel for the little guy,” said Kara.

The couple also encourages anyone interested in fostering a child to look into the process. Here is their message to aspiring adoptive parents: