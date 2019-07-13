Off-duty policeman arrested, driving under the influence

MULVANE, Kan. (KSNW) – An off-duty Wichita Police officer was booked over the weekend, charged with driving under the influence.

In a press release, WPD say Mulvane Police booked an off-duty officer into Sedgwick County Jail on a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence over the weekend.

Mulvane Police confirmed the man arrested was Andrew Tapia.

Tapia is an 18-year-veteran of the WPD and placed on a paid administrative leave, while the case is being investigated by Mulvane Police Department.

An internal review of Tapia will take place by the WPD

