Off-duty Wichita police officer, wife injured in motorcycle accident

by: Marc Jacobs/KSN News

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – An off-duty Wichita Police officer was injured late Tuesday night when the motorcycle he and his wife were riding tried to avoid hitting a deer.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Department accident report states that 39-year-old Casey Richwine was northbound on 183rd Street north when a deer crossed the road.

According to the accident report, Richwine told investigators that he attempted to stop and locked up his wheels and lost control of the motorcycle.

Richwine was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. A passenger on the motorcycle, 35-year old Erin Richwine was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

A GoFundMe has been set up to assist the Richwines.

