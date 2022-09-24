WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A detective with the Wichita Police Department (WPD) was arrested following a crash involving a city bus Friday night.

According to a news release sent out by WPD, just before midnight, officers were dispatched to a non-injury accident at W Douglas Ave and S Waco St involving a City of Wichita Q-Line bus and a 2010 Mazda 3.

The driver of the Mazda was off-duty Detective MaryAnna Hoyt, who “showed signs of impairment.” The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate. She was booked for a DUI.

The Q-Line bus only received minor damages. No one was injured.

Hoyt has been a detective at the WPD for 15 years and was assigned to the Investigation Division. She has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation.

According to WPD, there will be an internal investigation upon completion of the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office investigation.