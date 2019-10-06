Off-duty Wyandotte County deputy killed in domestic dispute

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW/WDAF) — A Wyandotte County deputy has been killed on Oct. 5.

First responders were called to N. 76 Street. and Longwood Ave. at 7:51 p.m.

He was killed in a domestic dispute in his home. First responders found him with a gunshot wound. He was off duty at the time.

A person of interest was taken in for questioning, but officers at the scene could not tell FOX4 who that person was or if they also lived at that home.

A viewer described the scene to KSN sister-station in Kansas City FOX4 counting at least 10 police and fire vehicles.

Last summer, two Wyandotte County deputies were killed in the line of duty while transferring an inmate. Hundreds gathered Thursday morning at Children’s Mercy Park to honor them.

