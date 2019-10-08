Offender death reported at Norton Correctional Facility

NORTON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Corrections has announced an offender at the Norton Correction Facility died on Saturday.

Saysavat N. Bounyadeth was transported by ambulance to the Norton County Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 11:55 p.m.

The official cause of death is pending an autopsy; however, preliminary reports indicate Bounyadeth succumbed to a heart-related issue.

Per protocol, when an offender dies in the custody of the Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC), the death is under investigation by the KDOC and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Bounyadeth was serving a 72-month sentence for previous convictions in Johnson County. In 2019, he was found guilty in Johnson County of two counts of burglary.

The Norton Correctional Facility houses low-medium and minimum-custody male offenders and has a population of 962.

