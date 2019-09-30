Officer arrests two people during a routine traffic stop

Photos from Barton County Sheriff’s Office

BARTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – During a routine traffic stop, on Sept. 27, a Great Bend Police Department officer arrested two people on suspicion of having drugs.

According to the Great Bend Police Department, Ouray Gray, 32, and Rakel Ryan, 26, were pulled over at 7th and Washington for a traffic violation.

During the traffic stop, the Great Bend Police Department K-9 Menta indicated there was an odor of an illegal drug coming from the car.

While searching inside the car, police say they found methamphetamine, marijuana, illegal depressants and drug paraphernalia.

Gray and Ryan were arrested and booked into the Barton County jail with a $50,000.00 bond.

